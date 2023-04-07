Kidnapped retired Immigration officer found dead in Nasarawa





A retired officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr. Jacob Agada has been found dead few hours after he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Nasarawa State.

According to reports, the deceased was kidnapped around 9pm on Thursday night April 6, while returning to his residence located in Ombi II, Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

His corpse was found few hours later along the road, beside Golden Embassy Hotel, Ombi II-Lafia. He was aged 64.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have lamented the rising spate of insecurity and called on the relevant authorities to urgently intervene in order to safeguard lives and property.

A community leader simply identified as Danladi stressed that the area is gradually becoming kidnappers’ den.