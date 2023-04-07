Man tortured to death for allegedly stealing N2,000 watermelons in Bauchi





Four people have been arrested for allegedly torturing a suspected watermelon thief to death in Bauchi.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement released.

Wakil said that the deceased was caught after allegedly stealing seven watermelons valued at N2,000 from a summer farm in Dallaji Village, Tudin Wada Ward in Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State.