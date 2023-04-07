Man tortured to death for allegedly stealing N2,000 watermelons in Bauchi

Four people have been arrested for allegedly torturing a suspected watermelon thief to death in Bauchi.
The spokesperson of the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement released.
Wakil said that the deceased was caught after allegedly stealing seven watermelons valued at N2,000 from a summer farm in Dallaji Village, Tudin Wada Ward in Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State.
“On the 29th March 2023 at about 10.00am, one Ado Sanya, male (40) of Dallaji village Tudun Wada Ward, Warji LGA, reported at Warji Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1.20am, one Ibrahim Hashimu, male, criminally trespass into the farmland of one Mohammed Garba, male, of the same address and stole some watermelons.
His hands were tied with a rope and beaten with sticks by Mohammad Daluta, (24); Ibrahim Mahmud (22); Bashir Mahmud (18); Abdullahi Mahmud (22); all males of the same address.
On receiving the report, a team of detectives was quickly…
Source: Linda Ikeji