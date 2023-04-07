Many missing as boat capsizes in Bayelsa





Many people are missing after a boat conveying passengers from Yenagoa to Okpoama in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State capsized on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The incident happened at Okoroma River in Nembe local government area of the state.

The wooden boat was said to be conveying passengers and goods before it sank in the middle of the river.

According to Daily Trust, some parents who were onboard the ill-fated boat have been searching for their missing children.

The number of casualty is not yet to be ascertained as rescue mission is ongoing as at the time of filling the report.

The Chairman of Maritime Union Workers in Bayelsa State, Mr Ipigansi Ogoniba, who confirmed the incident to the publication, said they have already sent rescue team to the scene.