‘Obidients’ is one of the most repulsive, off-putting concoctions I ever encountered in any political arena





Professor Wole Soyinka has said the inability of the supporters of the Labour Party, LP, otherwise known as Obidients, to accept criticism has now become their badge of honour.

The Nobel laureate shared this opinion in a statement released on Friday, April 7, titled “Fascism on Course,”. According to him, Obidients have worn their refusal to accept constructive criticism as a badge of honour.

Recall that on Wednesday, April 5, Soyinka described as unbecoming and unacceptable, the remarks by the vice-presidential candidate of the LP, Datti Baba-Ahmed, saying they contained “fascistic language.” Baba-Ahmed had in an interview with Channels TV, called on President Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria not to swear in Tinubu, who was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the winner of the March 18th presidential election. He opined that declaring Tinubu a winner and issuing him a certificate of return was against the Constitution.

While…