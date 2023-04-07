Pilot makes emergency landing after finding snake in cabin





South African pilot Rudolph Erasmus was forced to make an emergency landing when he saw a highly venomous cobra under his seat while at 11,000ft in the air.

Erasmus had four passengers on board the light aircraft during the flight on Monday, April 3, when he felt “something cold” slide across his lower back. He glanced down to see the head of a fairly large Cape Cobra “receding back under the seat,” he said.

“It was as if my brain didn’t know what was going on,” he told The Associated Press.

After taking a moment to compose himself, he informed his passengers of the snake on board.

“There was a moment of stunned silence,” he said. Everyone stayed cool.

Erasmus called air traffic control for permission to make an emergency landing in the town of Welkom in central South Africa. He still had to fly for another 10 to 15 minutes and land the plane with the snake curled up by his feet.

“I kept looking down to see where it was. It was happy under the seat,”…