Seven-Up Bottling Company & Eat’N’Go Partners to Bring Wholesome Experience to Customers





In an exciting turn of events, frontline manufacturer of drinks in Nigeria, Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) has announced its collaboration with Eat’N’Go Africa Limited, the master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Yoghurt and market leader in the quick service restaurant sector in Nigeria. This partnership is aimed at bringing an all-in-one experience to customers across the country.

The collaboration will enable the availability of SBC’s signature drinks such as Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, Lipton Ice Tea, Supa Komando Energy Drink, H2Oh and Aquafina premium drinking water in 175 Eat’N’Go outlets in the country. Following this development, customers will be able to purchase their favorite drinks alongside the menu items at Eat’N’Go, starting from April 6,2023.

The partnership tagged “Confam Collabo” stems from SBC’s expertise and reputation in producing and serving Nigerians refreshing and…