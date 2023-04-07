Suspected armed robbers trail, kill man and cart away N10m he withdrew from bank n Ekiti

Palpable tension engulfed parts of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital after unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers killed a middle aged motorist identified simply as Mr. Olasunkanmi Joseph.

According to Punch, the masked assailants were said to have caught up with the man in his car around the Irona area of the capital city on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Sources told the publication that the gunmen trailed the man and attacked him when he got stuck in traffic.

“It was as if he knew he was being trailed, judging by the manner he drove to that point but his assailants caught up with him in the traffic congestion, when he could no longer move. The gunmen, who were dressed in black dragged him out of the car to the ground. They shot him dead. They carried a sack from his car and zoomed off in their car. Nobody can say exactly what the bag contained, whether money or another thing,” he said.

The Nation, however, reported that the gunmen carted away N10m the deceased went to…