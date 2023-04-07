Trans woman, 19, busted for allegedly targeting 3 schools to carry out shooting plot days after Tennessee school shooting





A male-to-female transgender person has been arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out school shootings in Colorado.

Colorado authorities thwarted a possible middle school shooting after they arrested the former student who was allegedly planning a massacre inside the building.

William Whitworth, who now identifies as Lilly, was taken into custody by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office on March 31 after it was discovered the 19-year-old had floor plans to Timberview Middle School and allegedly admitted to wanting to shoot up the school, according to an arrest affidavit obtained and reported on by local outlets

Whitworth was originally paid a visit by deputies when the suspect’s sister called authorities to alert them she was lashing out and made school shooting references, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported, citing the affidavit.

While the affidavit lists Whitworth as a male, the sister called her “Lily” and called the suspect her sister, the newspaper…