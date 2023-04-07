“Wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course” Buhari tells those aggrieved by the result of the general elections





Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians who are aggrieved by the outcome of the general elections to “wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course.”

He said this in his Easter Day message to citizens.

He said: “I join Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.

“It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation around for good.

“Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead.”

He commended Nigerians for believing in the electoral process that produced the next set of leaders at the federal and State levels.

However, he acknowledged disgruntled Nigerians, urging them to allow justice to prevail in the courts.

“While I congratulate those that have been elected, I…