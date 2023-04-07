Woman who apologised for threatening to accuse man of rape releases screenshots of their chat as she shares her side of the story





Nkechi Bella Nwoko, the young lady who was accused of threatening to falsely accuse a young man of rape, has spoken out with screenshots.

Recall that Richard Ebuka Osita had said that Bella threatened to accuse him of rape because he refused her advances.

He then released her phone number and address online as he slammed her, calling her a “b**ch” and “scum” (read here).

He also called for her to be arrested and jailed.

His revelation has been trending on social media for days now, with many calling for Bella’s arrest.

Bella has now come out with her side of the story.

She shared screenshots of their chats to show Richard asking her to visit him and revealing that he will pull her wig when she visits.

She said that when he continued pressuring her to visit, she then told him that it’s as if he wants to rape her.

He took offense at this and started posting her online, accusing her of being a “thief,” “serial debtor,” “trained by her mother,” “night walker” and more.