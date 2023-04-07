“Years of sleepless nights turn to beautiful testimony”

A Nigerian man, Austine Imoniche Oviosun and his wife, Chidimma, bagged doctorate degrees on the same day from the College of Medicine at the University of Nigeria.

“My testimony. My greatest achievement ever. 2 PhD’s bagged in one day. My wife and I successfully defended our Ph.D. today at the Department of Anatomy, College of medicine, University of Nigeria,” he wrote.

“It has been a very long journey that started almost 5 years ago, prolonged by Covid 19, delayed by ASUU strike for over 10 months. In midst of it we got married and gave birth to our son. Challenging and daring as the big dream of both couple pursing a Ph.D. is, we overcame. I will leave the long story for tomorrow. I introduce to you Dr. and Dr. (Mrs). Oviosun.”