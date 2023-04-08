Cop killed as gunmen open fire on police checkpoint in Rivers





Unknown gunmen killed a police officer on duty at a checkpoint along Marine Base in Port Harcourt, River State on Friday morning, April 7, 2023.

It was gathered that the gunmen in a Salon car who were driving past the checkpoint, opened fire on the policemen, who were sitting under an umbrella, but the bullet only touched one of the cops.

A source in the area told Punch that the gunmen were coming from one of the adjourning streets before meeting the checkpoint.

“I was sitting at my shop this morning attending to customers. Next thing people started running. There was shooting, but I don’t know who shot. Later, police operatives started gathering and the bad boys killed a policeman,”

She further said the incident caused pandemonium as commuters, motorists and even traders scampered to safety.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said operatives were on the trail of the fleeing suspects.

The PPRO said the…