Deola Jewel Unveils New Song to celebrate Jesus this Easter; To Give away N50,000 to one lucky winner





UK Nigerian Sensational Gospel Singer and composer Deola Jewel is Celebrating Jesus with a Powerful Brand New Song this Easter: “You Have Put Me Together” Inspired by Psalm 147:3 and Psalm 23:5, the song is a powerful testament to God’s redemptive power, especially as we celebrate Easter.

Deola expresses her profound gratitude to her darling Husband Pastor Fola Alade for his prayers and unwavering support during the production. He has been a huge blessings to the ministry and I’m eternally grateful.

Deola Jewel collaborated with music producer Kenzeal and her talented team of cinematographers to create a song that is both musically and lyrically impactful. Through prayer and reflection on scripture, she crafted a melody and lyrics that uplift and remind listeners of God’s faithfulness and love through all seasons.

Asked what inspired the song, Deola who doubles as a saxophonist said” :The song “You Have Put Me Together” was inspired by two scripture passages, Psalm 147:3…