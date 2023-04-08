“He is politically targeted because some of his prophetic words have troubled the Nigerian government” Brother explains why DSS arrested UK-based pastor Tomi Arayomi





Apostle Tomi Arayomi, the founder of Restoring Isaachers Generation (RIG), his wife Tahmer, and their personal assistant, Emmanuel, were arrested Friday, April 7, by the DSS at the airport.

Tobi Arayomi, the twin brother to Tomi Arayomi, made the announcement on Instagram and Twitter earlier today.

Speaking on the arrest, Tobi said, “Hello everybody, I need your help. I just received news that my brother has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Nigeria. He has been arrested for political reasons, my brother and his wife Tahmar.

“He just arrived in Lagos and they detained him at the airport. He is politically targeted because some of his prophetic words have troubled the government in Nigeria.”

Arayomi is believed to have been arrested over a prophecy he gave in 2022 about the 2023 polls.

Following the revelation, Oby Ezekwesili took to Twitter to question the DSS.

Tobi later gave an update. He said his brother Tomi and his wife Tahmar have now…