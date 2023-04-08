It has finally dawned on me that he can never be the man Chinua Achebe was





Veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa aka Charley Boy has taken a swipe at Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Soyinka has been in the news of late, making comments about National importance and has criticised followers of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi popularly referred to as Obidients.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, CharleyBoy said the respect he had for Soyinka was almost the kind he had for his father, late Justice C.A Oputa, who was known as the Socrates of the Supreme Court.

He said it has now dawn on him that Soyinka can never be the man late Nigerian novelist, Chinua Achebe, was.

Charley Boy added that the Nobel laureate who many Nigerians put on a high pedestal has ‘’reduced himself to a boyiboyi for criminal politicians”.