Joe Biden to overturn ruling against abortion pill

US President Joe Biden has called a federal judge’s decision to suspend approval of an abortion pill as an “unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women.”

“My administration will fight this ruling,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House on Friday, April 8.

The ruling, if it were to stand, makes every regulated drug vulnerable to “these kinds of political, ideological attacks,” Biden said.

“The lawsuit, and this ruling, is another unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women and putting their health at risk,” he said in a statement.

But, in an illustration of how deep the fracture on abortion runs in US society, a judge in Washington state moments later ruled in a separate case that access to the drug must be preserved in more than a dozen states.

The duelling of legal opinions, along with the appeals, means the issue is almost certain to end up before the Supreme Court.

The conservative-dominated panel last year…