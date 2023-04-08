Mother sentenced to life in prison for beating 4-month-old daughter to death over failed relationship with her father





A Houston mother was sentenced to life in prison for beating her infant daughter to death, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs, 29, was sentenced Monday, April 3, after being convicted of felony murder for the death of 4-month-old Brielle Robinson on April 16, 2016.

Bibbs had previously been convicted of capital murder, but that verdict was reversed and Bibbs was retried.

In 2016, authorities were called to the Red Carpet Inn on the Gulf Freeway, where they found Bibbs in a room with Brielle.

According to court documents filed at the time, Bibbs told officials she heard her daughter crying and picked her up by the arms and dropped her on the bed, causing her to fall to the floor. Bibbs then allegedly continuously struck her daughter in the face, chest, ribs and legs until the child stopped crying.

Brielle was later transported to Texas Children’s Hospital where doctors determined she had suffered multiple fractures and severe head…