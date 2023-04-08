Nigerian medical doctors open up about the hazards of the job





Medical doctors practicing in Nigeria have gone on Twitter to discuss the hazards of their job.

The discussion began after Reps proposed compulsory 5-year practice for Nigerian doctors before they can travel abroad, a proposal medical students under the aegis of the Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMSA) have opposed.

Medical practitioners in Nigeria pointed out that those leaving the country to practice abroad are mostly doing so because of the unfavorable working conditions in Nigerian hospitals.

They then shared individual experiences, with many talking about how they fainted after working for 60 hours straight.

