“So much misinformation, propaganda, vitriol and wickedness from the APC” Dr. Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour, wife of LP Lagos gubernatorial candidate, writes





Dr. Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour, a molecular geneticist and wife of Labour Party candidate in the March 18 Governorship election in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has gone on Twitter to call out the ruling APC.

She tweeted: “So much misinformation, propaganda, vitriol and wickedness from the APC.

“In all of this you got one thing right- I come from a long line of Military men. I have SOLDIER in my DNA. I fear nothing and no one.

“I will not cower in the face of injustice!!!”