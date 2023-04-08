“So much misinformation, propaganda, vitriol and wickedness from the APC” Dr. Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour, wife of LP Lagos gubernatorial candidate, writes

By
Headliners
-
1


images (2) 1680964055

Dr. Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour,  a molecular geneticist and wife of Labour Party candidate in the March 18 Governorship election in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has gone on Twitter to call out the ruling APC. 

She tweeted: “So much misinformation, propaganda, vitriol and wickedness from the APC. 

“In all of this you got one thing right- I come from a long line of Military men. I have SOLDIER in my DNA. I fear nothing and no one. 

“I will not cower in the face of injustice!!!”

 

Screenshot 20230408 143026 Twitter 1680964025



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR