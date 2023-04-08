Suspected thugs stab undergraduate to death in Ondo





A student of the Adekunle Ajasin University located in Akure, the Ondo state capital was on Thursday night, April 6, stabbed to death by a suspected thug in Akungba Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The student, Temitayo Ayodeji was said to have had a disagreement with some indigenes of the university’s host community when a suspected thug in the community stabbed him to death in his hostel.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami-Omisanya, said students of the institution took to the streets to protest, while the corpse has been taken to the morgue by the police .

She stated that a house belonging to the mother of one of the suspected killers of the deceased student was razed by the protesting students.

She however confirmed that peace has finally returned to the community.