Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade is of the opinion that to live and survive in Nigeria, one must belong to “the cult.”

The veteran actor shared this thought on his Instagram page this morning, April 8. The actor also shared a post disclosing that he is depressed. He however did not expatiate on what has kept him low in spirit.

His colleagues and fans have however, sent messages to him asking him to stay strong.

