Uche Ogbodo and Anita Joseph unfollow each other as Uche writes about “backbiting friends” and betrayers





The fight between best friends Uche Ogbodo and Anita Joseph has come to a head with the Nollywood actresses unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Their fight began when they had differing opinions in an alleged false rape accusation incident.

Afterwards, Anita took to her Instagram Stories to hail skit maker Nasty Blaq who called out Uche Ogbodo.

Uche and Anita, who is the godmother to Uche’s second daughter, have now unfollowed each other.

Also, Uche has taken to Instagram to throw shade at betrayers, backbiting friends, and Judases.