US dad murders his five kids, wife and mother-in-law, then kills himself after leaving a suicide note saying he’d rather ‘rot in hell’ than put up with ‘manipulative’ wife

An American father who killed himself after murdering his five kids, wife and mother-in-law, left a suicide note where he confessed that he’d rather ‘rot in hell’ than deal with a ‘manipulative’ wife.

Michael Haight, 42, fatally shot his wife, her mother, and the couple’s five kids on January 4 after he was investigated for child abuse.

Local police and the city of Enoch have also released disturbing bodycam footage of the shooting, showing cops making their way to the family’s home while their bodies lay inside.

In the suicide note, Haight left, he claimed his wife Tausha had driven him to violence. He did so despite investigations showing he was the abuser in the family and his wife was the victim.

‘This is nonsense and I can’t handle it for one more day. We will not be a burden on society. I kept asking for help and you wouldn’t listen,’ Haight wrote. ‘I would rather rot in hell than to put up with another day of this manipulation and control over me.’

Also murdered…