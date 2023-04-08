US President Joe Biden’s trip to Belfast overshadowed by terror alert after ‘strong’ intelligence of plans to attack discovered





US President, Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland next week has been overshadowed by a terror threat after a ‘strong’ intelligence of plans to attack was discovered.

Mr. Biden will arrive on Tuesday evening ahead of a day of commemorative events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed on April 10, 1998.

The peace deal was a diplomatic feat that created powersharing in the province and brought 30 years of bloodshed largely to an end. However, police in Stormont fear that dissident Republicans could launch attacks the day before.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chiefs said the force had received ‘strong’ intelligence of plans to carry out terror attacks against officers in Londonderry on Easter Monday.

On Thursday, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the force had received ‘strong’ intelligence that dissidents are planning to launch terror attacks against officers on the bank holiday.

It comes after MI5…