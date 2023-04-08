“You cannot vote a man because he doesn’t speak your language. Hope you maintain the same energy when receiving medical care only from doctors who speak your language”

The wife of Labour governorship candidate in the March 18 Guber election in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Dr Ify, has taken a swipe at Lagosians who didn’t vote for her husband in the elections because he can’t speak Yoruba.

 

Dr. Ify via her Twitter handle wrote;

‘’This is for the Nigerian bigots who say they cannot vote a man because he doesn’t speak their language.

 

I hope you maintain the same energy by receiving medical care only from doctors/surgeons who speak your language, home and abroad.

 

You better be consistent with this madness.”

Source: Linda Ikeji

