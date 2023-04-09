43 killed, scores injured as suspected herders open fire on women and children in Benue IDP camp





At least 43 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been killed and many sustained injuries after suspected armed herders attacked LGEA Primary School, Mgban, Nyiev Council Ward, Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

The attack happened on Good Friday, April 7, at around 10 pm.

The primary school was being used as a shelter for the IDPs.

Although details of the incident are still scarce, sources say that pregnant women and children are among the 43 corpses recovered so far, while several others are still missing, and scores sustained severe injuries.

This attack occurred just days after another one in Umogidi village, Enetekpa Adoka district of Otukpo LGA, which claimed 52 lives.