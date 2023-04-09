Abductors of ex-Nasarawa Deputy Governor demand N70m ransom





The abductors of a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Prof Onje Gye-Wado, have demanded a N70 million ransom before he will be released.

It will be recalled that Gye-Wado was kidnapped by gunmen in Gwagi village of the Wamba Local Government Area of the state on Friday, April 7, 2023.

A family source who confirmed the development to Punch in Lafia on Saturday, April 8, said the family members pleaded with the abductors to accept N2m instead of the N70m that was requested because of the unavailability of cash occasioned by the Easter holiday.

“The kidnappers are in touch with the family of (the) prof and they have demanded the sum of N70m, but we are appealing to them to collect N2m because we can not raise anything more than that due to the public holidays declared by the Federal Government for the Easter celebration,” the source said.