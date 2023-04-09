Baba-Ahmed will debate with your preferred candidates not you





The Vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has declined the request of Prof. Wole Soyinka for a one-on-one debate on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Soyinka called for the debate while condemning Baba-Ahmed’s recent interview on Channels TV, where he called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria not to swear in Bola Tinubu, whom INEC declared as the president-elect, insisting that declaring Tinubu a winner and issuing him a certificate of return is against the constitution.

According to the LP vice presidential candidate, “whoever swears in Mr Tinubu” has “ended Democracy” in Nigeria.

Reacting to the interview that saw the National Broadcasting Commission NBC issuing a N5 million fine on Channels TV, the Nobel Laureate described Baba-Ahmed’s remarks as a “kind of do-or-die attitude and provocation” that goes contrary to democratic disposition.