“Friendship should think twice before joining enemy camp” Uche Ogbodo reveals she has blocked Anita Joseph





The online fight between actresses Uche Ogbodo and Anita Joseph, has gone up a notch.

Uche Ogbodo didn’t just unfollow her daughter’s godmother Anita Joseph, she went as far as blocking her.

Uche shared screenshots of those currently on her block list and her former best friend Anita Joseph’s Instagram handle is on the list.

In the caption, Uche warned that she is on a blocking spree.

This is coming following the back and forth online argument between a man and a woman over allegations that the lady falsely accused the man of rape. Obodo took the lady’s side while Anita took the man’s side. Read here

See Uche’s post below.