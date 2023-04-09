  Ibadan-based influencer found dead in a hotel





The police in Oyo state has begun an investigation into the death of an Ibadan vendor, Adeshina Olayinka popularly known as Khadi.

The deceased who ran an online boutique where she sold female outfits was said to have been found dead in a hotel in the Akobo area of the state on Thursday night, April 6.

The circumstances surrounding her death are yet unknown. Unconfirmed reports claim she lodged in the hotel with a yet-to-be-identified man and was later found dead in the hotel room by the receptionist.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Adewale Oyifeso who confirmed the incident to LIB, said investigation has commenced into the incident and that details will be made public as soon as possible.