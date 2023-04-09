Isreal Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira to reclaim UFC middleweight title (video)





Israel Adesanya has defeated Alex Pereira to reclaim the UFC middleweight belt title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander knocked out the Brazilian in the fourth minute of the second round of the bout which took place at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida, on Sunday morning, April 9.

Adesanya entered UFC 287 after suffering three defeats in his first three meetings with Pereira.

Just last year, he was knocked out in round five of a fight he was winning at UFC 281, which was the middleweight duo’s first meeting in MMA. Before the clash, Pereira ended Adesanya’s 12-fight kickboxing win streak with a controversial unanimous decision victory that led to a rematch.

A year later, Pereira put Adesnaya out cold on the canvas and he later required oxygen as he struggled to instantly regain consciousness.

Adesanya in post-fight, said: “I told him before, ‘Thank you for all that you’ve done. Thank you for beating me because [by] beating…