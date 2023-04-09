Kidnappers of Zamfara children demand N30m ransom





Gunmen, who kidnapped children and women in Wanzamai village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have demanded N30 million ransom.

The armed bandits had raided a farm in Wanzamai, a community on Zamfara-Katsina border on Friday morning, April 7, and abducted the victims.

A resident of Wanzamai village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State identified as Sani Wanzamai said about 80 children from Wanzamai village were kidnapped and more than 20 other persons from villages in neighbouring Katsina State, were abducted.

A source told Daily Trust that the abductors had called some of the victims’ families and demanded that N60m must be paid before the children can be released.

“Negotiations have started in earnest and kidnappers have reduced the ransom to N30 million. They asked the families of the victims to go and raise the money,” the source said.

However, the spokesman of the State Police Command, CSP Muhammad Shehu, in a statement said the number of…