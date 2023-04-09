Man arrested for setting his ex-lover’s apartment ablaze in Ogun





A 43-year-old man identified as Yusuf Hassan, was on April 4, arrested by men of the Ogun state Police Command for setting the apartment of his ex-lover, Busayo Falola, ablaze, which led to the entire building burning down.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Ago Iwoye divisional headquarters by the 62 year old landlady of the house, Adejoke Salau, who reported that she heard a noise from one of the apartments in her compound situated at no 127, old Schorlar Palace Igan road Ago Iwoye, at about 1:15 am, and when she came out, she discovered that the building was on fire while the tenants in the house were trapped in there.

Salau told the police that other residents quickly intervened and rescued three tenants, but the house got burnt completely.

Upon the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye, CSP Noah Adekanye, led his men to the scene after which occupants of the house were invited to the station in order to know the possible cause of the inferno.

On…