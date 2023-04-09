Police arrest Kuje prison escapee in Nasarawa





The police in Nasarawa state has arrested one of the inmates that escaped during the July 5, 2022 attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, identified the escapee inmate as 24-year-old Salisu Buhari, a native of Nasarawa State.

Nansel added that arrested alongside Buhari during a sting operation in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, is 27-year-old Zubairu Ali. He said both suspects were nabbed last Thursday for motorcycle theft.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are responsible for most motorcycle snatching and theft in Nasarawa LGA and its environs. Upon interrogation, Salisu Buhari confessed to having escaped from Kuje Prison when the facility was attacked last year, linked up with his crony, and went into the criminal venture,” the police spokesman said

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba , has ordered the transfer of the…