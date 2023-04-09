War of the besties continues as Anita Joseph hails Nasty Blaq days after Uche Ogbodo called him out for disrespecting her





Anita Joseph took to her Instagram Stories to hail skit maker Nasty Blaq days after he disrespected her friend Uche Ogbodo.

Recall that Anita Joseph had disagreed with her friend Uche Ogbodo on her stance on false rape accusation.

This happened when Uche pointed out that the young man, Richard Osita Ebuka, who accused a young lady, Nkechi Bella Nwoko, of threatening to accuse him of rape was obviously being vindictive.

Anita accused Uche of supporting false rape accusers and Uche hit back (read here).

Nasty Blaq had also joined to call out Uche Ogbodo and Uche slammed the skit maker.

Uche’s husband, Bobby Maris weighed in at the time and told Nasty to stay away from women’s business.

Now, Anita is on Instagram hailing Nasty Blaq just one day after her friend Uche called him out for disrespecting her.