15 passengers burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway accident





15 occupants of a Toyota bus were burnt beyond recognition in a fatal accident on the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The accident occurred at Ituku in Awgu Local Local Government Area of Enugu State at about 8:30pm on Saturday, April 8, 2023, when the ill-fated 18-seater bus, which was travelling from Aba, had a head-on collision with a truck, resulting in both vehicles busting into flames.

Spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the crash in a statement on Sunday, said only the driver of the tipper survived and is currently admitted in the hospital.

“The Enugu State Police Command regrets to inform the general public that on 08/04/2023 at about 8.30pm, a fatal motor accident involving a Mercedes Benz Tipper with registration number: AAA 285 XR and an 18-Seater Commuter to Enugu South Mass Transit bus, with registration number: NKE 622 XA, occurred at Ituku Awgu LGA, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway,” the statement…