Lai Mohammed must be prosecuted over fake news on Peter Obi





Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has called on the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN to as a matter of urgency, ‘’prosecute” the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed for ‘’spreading fake news against the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi,” on the February 25th election.

In a statement titled, “LAI MOHAMMED MINISTER OF INFORMATION SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR SPREADING FAKE NEWS AGAINST THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE OF LABOUR PARTY MR PETER GREGORY OBI” and released today April 9, Clark said that it has become very clear that the Minister of Information has ‘’constituted himself to become the mastermind and disseminator of fake news” and the only option now is for Malami to carry out a holistic investigation of his activities and charge him to court.

Recall that Mohammed, while addressing some international media organizations…





