Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reunite in Hawaii months after speculations they had broken up over alleged cheating





Rapper, Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée actress, Megan Fox were seen frolicking on the beach in Hawaii, two months after sparking breakup rumors.

The on-again, off-again couple who rekindled their romance were photographed reuniting on the tropical island earlier this week.

According to reports by Page six, Kelly opted for a pair of printed blue shorts, which he paired with a matching unbuttoned top, and a white mesh tank while Fox wore a matching set.

In photos, the couple held hands as they walked along the golden sand beach.

“They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship,” an insider explained to the Daily Mail.

“The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working.”

The source went on, “They feel more connected than ever,” before noting that Fox, 36, believes the rapper, 32, is her “soulmate” and was “never going to give up” on their romance.

The couple…