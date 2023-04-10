My lash tech makes over N4m monthly





A Nigerian lady, Chiamaka, has schooled one Gboye, who called out Lagos girls for claiming that they bought expensive cars and houses with the money they make from their micro blading, lashes and cream businesses.

Gboye, in tweets on Saturday, April 8, advised such ladies to stop making motivational posts and enjoy their “opportuned

source of wealth in peace”

Responding to the tweets, Chiamaka, an interior designer, said her lash tech makes over N4m monthly and can comfortably afford to buy an expensive car.