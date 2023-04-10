



Mabel Makun has gone on Instagram to share a message amid her husband Ayo Makun’s beef with his colleague Basketmouth.

The interior designer wrote: “I have come to realize that some people pass information in an aggressive manner because they know no other way.”

She added: “Everyone can’t be soft spoken. Understand this and know peace.”

This comes after Basketmouth said during an interview on The Honest Bunch Podcast that he and AY were never friends and neither AY nor his wife Mabel, were invited to his wedding.