”Try something unnatural for once”

Sick man, you just called it unnatural , So in that your sick head you already know your are sick, nice one , a problem known is a problem half solved. No matter how hard you yash man and co try to make putting your dick in a shit hole look normal, it can never be. First you idiot come up with stupid talk like most Nigerian men are gay, tagging people gay and all that propaganda, it will not work, pussy is too sweet for real men to let go, just imagine the soft boobs and ass , the wet pussy abah,abah bisi and co , who do una this thing get una well well. Men are attracted to what we see and there is nothing attractive on a man’s body .As for me and my homies it’s totex till we die . Totex 4 ever!!!!

Like

this! 2

Dislike

this! 0



Reply