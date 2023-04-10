Update: Mob that stoned driver to death in Akure almost killed his parents

The Ondo State Police Command has disclosed that officers rescued a couple from an angry mob who stoned their son, Tope Olorunfemi, to death in Akure.

The deceased, suspected to be an internet fraudster, was killed after his vehicle reportedly crushed some people to death and injured others along Ijoka road in Akure on Monday, April 10, 2023.

However, spokesperson for the command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the development to journalists said only two people died in the accident while six others were injured. She said the parents of the deceased came for their son but were also attacked by the mob.

Reacting to the incident, spokesperson of the command, Funmi Odunlami, said the killing of the boy by mob was a jungle justice.

“No one can confirm if the young man in question was an internet fraudster, there was an accident that led to the death of a motorcyclist,” the PPRO stated.

“Rather than rendering help, some resolved to jungle justice by killing the young man,…