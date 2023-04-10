



Nigerian singer, Simi, has clapped back at a Twitter user who accused her husband, Adekunle Gold, of ‘plagiarizing’ Burna Boy’s mannerism and style.

The Twitter user had shared a photo of Nigerian fighter, Israel Adesanya celebrating his victory with Adekunle Gold and friends, claiming that the musician copies Burna Boy’s “posture, smile and glasses.”

Reacting to the tweets, Simi wrote; “People that have good things going on in their lives really never do shit like this,”

“And that’s a fact for everyone. When you come on the internet talking nonsense about anyone minding their damn business, your life is most likely sad and you’re distracting yourself. So it’s you I’m sorry for,” she added.