APC asks tribunal to dismiss Peter Obi and Labour Party’s Petition on grounds of “incompetency”





The All Progressive Congress (APC) is asking the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

The APC challenged the court’s jurisdiction to hear the petition on the grounds that it is incompetent.

Among APC’s grounds for challenging the competence of the petition are claims that Obi was not a valid member of the Labour Party as at the time of the election.

On Obi’s claim to being a member of the Labour Party, the APC argued that he was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until May 24, 2022, when he was screened as the PDP’s presidential aspirant in April 2023.

The APC stated that Obi participated in PDP’s screening exercise and was cleared to contest the presidential election as an aspirant.

It added Obi purportedly resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on 24th May 2022 to purportedly join the Labour Party on 27th, May 2022.

Labour Party and…