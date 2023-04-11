“AY is not my friend, I didn’t invite him or his wife to my wedding. I only invited my friends”





Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, has said that his colleague Ayo Makun, aka AY, is not his friend and has never been.

He made this statement on The Honest Bunch Podcast in response to AY’s claim that he was turned back at Basketmouth’s wedding.

AY had claimed that when he went for Basketmouth’s wedding, his wife Mabel Makun’s name was on the guest list but his name was not on the list so he and his wife went home.

Reacting, Basketmouth said that AY is not his friend, hence was not invited to his wedding. Basketmouth added that neither AY nor his wife were invited to his wedding.

Basketmouth said: “Just to set the record straight, number one, AY is not my friend. We have never been friends. I’ve never visited his house. I’ve never personally invited him to my house. I never ever call him one day say, ‘O boy where you dey make we hang out.’ ”

Recall that AY and Basketmouth have been beefing each other for 17 years, after an incident that happened in 2006.

