Bartender allegedly kills colleague during fight over PoS transaction in Lagos





A bartender identified as Nyagh Isaiah, allegedly killed his colleague, Kingsley Kato, during a fight at a hotel on Ojuelegba Road, in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to Punch, Isaiah and Kato were attending to customers at the bar section of the hotel when an argument bordering on a Point of Sale transaction ensued between them.

It was gathered that the duo were engaged in a shouting match and refused several entreaties by colleagues and customers to resolve their differences amicably.

However, the argument degenerated and the co-workers engaged each other in a scuffle that later involved the use of weapons, including broken bottles.

One of their colleagues, who refused to disclose his name over the fear of losing his job, told the publication that when Isaiah and Kato started fighting, they initially did not make use of any weapon.

The colleague explained that it was during the fight that they both fell on empty bottles which broke and injured them…