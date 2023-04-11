Gunmen abduct businessman, shoot two others in Kano





Gunmen have kidnapped a businessman, Alhaji Nasiru Na’ayya, in Gangarbi village, Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

An eyewitness and a relation to the victim, who confirmed the incident to Punch, said the hoodlums stormed the residence of the businessman around 12am on Monday, April 10, 2023 and started shooting sporadically into the air, an action that attracted the attention of the victim’s neighbours.

“When people of the area attempted to prevent the gunmen from going with the victim, they shot two people, which led to the death of one instantly and another was injured and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” the eyewitness further said.

It was gathered that Gangarbi village and its neighbouring villages, such as Bari and Gwangwan had recently experienced a series of gunmen attack.