‘I really need you’ – Donald Trump reportedly made plea to his wife Melania after he was arrested





Former US first lady, Melania Trump has reportedly agreed to be a fixture on husband, Donald Trump’s campaign, days after the former US president was indicted and arrested.

According to a new report by Page Six, Melania’s public message on Twitter and appearance with Donald, 76, on Sunday came after Trump urged her to be by his side.

“He told her, ‘I really need you for this because we are going to be campaigning,’” a source told the publication. “They had a major talk over the weekend, and she has … agreed to be on board.”

“Happy Easter!” the former first lady, 52, tweeted over the weekend a photo of a rose.

The tweet was the first time she posted anything since Trump’s arrest.

She’d been notably absent from his post-arraignment speech at his Palm Beach, Fla., private club, Mar-a-Lago, last week spurring rumors of divorce among the pair.

But on Easter, the duo were seen together at the resort having Easter brunch behind a velvet rope.

They even got a…