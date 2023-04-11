Mum who killed kids and husband’s ex-wife used money, power, sex to get what she wanted, Prosecutors say





The mum accused of murdering two of her children and her husband’s ex-wife ‘used money, power and sex to get what she wanted’, prosecutors have revealed as her trial began.

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, and Chad Daybell, 54, are charged over the deaths of her two youngest children Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, seven, and Tylee Ryan, 16, as well as his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

According to the Sun UK, the pair married in November 2019, months after her fourth husband Charles Vallow was shot dead by her brother and just two weeks after Tammy Daybell died under suspicious circumstances.

As at then, the two children were already missing and the search would end with the horrifying discovery of their bodies buried in Chad Daybell’s backyard in Idaho, USA.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a self-published author who wrote ‘end of time’ fiction loosely based on church teachings.

Prosecutors say he met Vallow Daybell at a conference in Utah in 2018.

The…