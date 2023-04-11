Nigerian national and his two aides arrested for allegedly duping man of N2.4m in India





The cyber cell of Lucknow police in Uttar Pradesh has arrested a Nigerian national and his two aides for allegedly duping man of over N2.4m on the pretext of sending a parcel.

The gang comprising Esowanne Emeka, Edward Pradhan and Chetan Nimbu, were arrested from Delhi, police said in a statement on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Police officials said the gang has duped over 100 persons across the country using the same modus operandi.

DCP Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, said that the cyber cell got involved in the case after a Madeyganj resident Naveen Singh Samuel lodged an FIR of being duped of Rs 1.38 crore.

The victim, in his FIR, alleged that he had got a call on August 4, 2022, and was told that a parcel from Poland had been sent in his name.

The caller introduced himself as John, a Customs officer.

The victim contacted Felix Warsaw of Poland and the latter told him that he was very much influenced with the religious events which he had been organising and uploading on…